Connecticut News

Connecticut bans the harvest of horseshoe crabs

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Nivette Pérez-Pérez, manager of community science at the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, holds a horseshoe crab.

Connecticut has banned the harvest of horseshoe crabs.

The state had put some harvesting restrictions in place over the years, but their population has taken a nosedive in Long Island Sound.

Horseshoe crabs are used as bait for eels and whelk, and their blood is sometimes used in medical procedures and treatment.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation at Short Beach in Stratford.

“Horseshoe crabs are pretty hardy," Lamont said. "They can survive just about anything, except for perhaps man-made harvesting."

Mason Trumble is with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Development.

"One thing is for certain — they do not win any beauty contests," Trumble said. "But the important part about them though, is that they're part of an ecosystem. So as we think about not just horseshoe crabs, but the broader ecosystem impacts of this important bill, we are really thrilled."

The ban takes effect on Oct. 1.

Connecticut officials hope New York follows suit, so horseshoe crabs are protected on both sides of Long Island Sound. New York has already banned harvesting from select Long Island beaches.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
