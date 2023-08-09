Connecticut bans the harvest of horseshoe crabs

Connecticut has banned the harvest of horseshoe crabs.

The state had put some harvesting restrictions in place over the years, but their population has taken a nosedive in Long Island Sound.

Horseshoe crabs are used as bait for eels and whelk, and their blood is sometimes used in medical procedures and treatment.

Meg Anderson / NPR A dead horseshoe crab lays upside down on the beach in Assateague Island, Md.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation at Short Beach in Stratford.

“Horseshoe crabs are pretty hardy," Lamont said. "They can survive just about anything, except for perhaps man-made harvesting."

Mason Trumble is with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Development.

"One thing is for certain — they do not win any beauty contests," Trumble said. "But the important part about them though, is that they're part of an ecosystem. So as we think about not just horseshoe crabs, but the broader ecosystem impacts of this important bill, we are really thrilled."

The ban takes effect on Oct. 1.

Connecticut officials hope New York follows suit, so horseshoe crabs are protected on both sides of Long Island Sound. New York has already banned harvesting from select Long Island beaches.