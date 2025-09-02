New study finds Long Island Sound horseshoe crabs in ‘severe decline’

The Long Island Sound region’s horseshoe crab population has been in “severe decline” over the last two decades, according to a newly released study.

Courtesy of Maritime Aquarium Horseshoe crabs are a species of concern in Long Island Sound. Connecticut banned their harvest in 2023.

The 450-million-year-old species plays an important role in the ecosystem. Their eggs are a major food source for migratory shore birds. Many of the crabs will die naturally after spawning, and fish, sea turtles, and other scavengers on the ocean floor eat their carcasses.

The journal Nature examined six data sets across both sides of the Sound and in the middle of the water. It found declines averaging between about three and nine percent each year over 20 years. Researchers attribute this to habitat loss — beach erosion, overdevelopment along the shoreline, and overharvesting.

There have been efforts to better protect these animals at both the local and federal levels. Connecticut banned horseshoe crab harvesting in state waters in 2023. They have historically been used as bait for eel and whelk, and their blood is sometimes used in medical procedures and treatment.

Sabrina Garone / WSHU Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signs legislation protecting the state's horseshoe crab population — Stratford, Conn.

Governor Kathy Hochul is considering a bill that would do the same on the New York side. She vetoed the legislation last year, maintaining that the state Department of Environmental Conservation is able to manage the population. There are harvesting restrictions in place at select Long Island beaches.

Advocates are also pushing for federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, which would identify and protect essential habitats, coordinate recovery efforts across states, and more.

There are ways that you can help, too. If you spot a horseshoe crab upside down on the beach, it could use a hand to right itself and avoid being stranded. Grab both sides of the shell and gently place it on its legs. If the tide is out, bring the animal closer to the water. Never grab a horseshoe crab by the tail — it is very fragile, and could break off!