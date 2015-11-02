Election 2015

-
Voters in Bridgeport have returned former mayor and convicted felon Joe Ganim to office.He won reelection with nearly 60 percent of the vote in unofficial…
Bridgeport Mayor:Former mayor and ex-convict Joe Ganim defeated challengers Mary Jane Foster and Enrique Torres.Hartford Mayor:Democrat Luke Bronin…
A former member of Congress who set his sights on becoming the First Selectman of Stonington, Connecticut has won.Former U.S. Representative Rob Simmons…
Ex-convict Joe Ganim has declared victory in his bid to retake the Bridgeport mayor's office five years after his release from federal prison.The Democrat…
Connecticut polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more info, or to find your polling place, go to the Connecticut Secretary of the State's website.New…
Former Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim wants his old job back - the same job that landed him in federal prison for seven years. Ganim was mayor of Bridgeport…
Bill Finch says he’s ending his campaign for re-election in Bridgeport, Connecticut.Finch is the current mayor, and was the Democratic Party’s endorsed…
This year’s local elections in Connecticut are anything but dull. The primaries held earlier this month saw three incumbent Democratic mayors lose to…
Former mayor Joseph Ganim, five years after completing a prison sentence for corruption, declared victory in the city's Democratic primary on Wednesday…