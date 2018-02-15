Southampton Schools To Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day

The Southampton School Board has voted to adopt a school calendar that acknowledges Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day.

Southampton has the highest number of Native American students of any district on Long Island.

In 2016, students asked to remove Columbus’s name from the holiday. They cited the atrocities he committed against Native Americans.

The Board voted four to two in favor of adopting the new school calendar, which includes the renamed holiday. Opponents to the change argued they didn’t know where residents stood on the issue.