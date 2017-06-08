Applications Open For New York's Free College Tuition Plan

The Excelsior Scholarship application opens today and it promises free college tuition for some New York State residents attending CUNY/SUNY schools. However, the rules are complicated.

New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica says the scholarship covers the cost of tuition after grants, financial aid and scholarships for families making under $100,000 a year.

“We expect that 80 percent of families in New York will be eligible for the program when fully phased in.”

It does not include room and board or books and supplies.

A student must attend full-time and successfully take at least 30 credits a year. Students under the American with Disabilities Act will be allowed to attend part-time.

Students must complete their two- or four-year degree on time. Exceptions are given for students in approved five-year programs.

In return for the scholarship, students are required to work in New York State for each year they receive money.

If these rules aren’t followed, the scholarship becomes a loan.

The deadline for applications for the fall semester is July 21.