Long Island News

SUNY Chancellor: Trump Budget Would Be 'Devastating'

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published May 30, 2017 at 11:22 AM EDT
dewittnancyzimpher_suny_170530.jpeg
SUNY
/
Karen DeWitt interviews outgoing SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher.

The outgoing chancellor of New York’s state university system said President Donald Trump’s budget, if enacted, would seriously hamper the chances for many of New York’s young people to attend college.

SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher said cuts to programs that help disadvantaged high school students gain the opportunity to attend college, as well as reductions to federal college aid and cuts to medical research, including cancer research, would have a huge negative impact on New York’s colleges.

“It would have a devastating effect on access,” Zimpher said.

Zimpher spoke to public radio and television as she ends an eight-year term as the head of one the nation’s largest university systems next month.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkSUNYDonald TrumpHigher EducationNancy Zimpher
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
