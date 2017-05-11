© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York State Renaming 'Common Core'

WSHU | By Ronny Reyes
Published May 11, 2017 at 10:48 AM EDT
student_apmikegroll_170511.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP
Renee Pascoe works in her seventh grade accelerated math class in East Greenbush, N.Y.

Amid continued public protest, the New York Board of Regents has dropped the name Common Core and replaced it with Next Generation Learning Standards.

The new system comes with the slogan, Aim High, as state education officials try to revamp the standardized math and English exams.

But Long Island Opt-Out Leader Jeanette Deutermann doubts the state will make many changes. She says New York needs major revisions to its standardized test system.  

“Will we use these standards in a supportive, diagnostic, informative way within the classroom or, again, is this going to part of this test and punish system that we’ve been living under?”

The Board of Regents will continue to announce changes to standards throughout May.

