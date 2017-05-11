New York State Renaming 'Common Core'

Amid continued public protest, the New York Board of Regents has dropped the name Common Core and replaced it with Next Generation Learning Standards.

The new system comes with the slogan, Aim High, as state education officials try to revamp the standardized math and English exams.

But Long Island Opt-Out Leader Jeanette Deutermann doubts the state will make many changes. She says New York needs major revisions to its standardized test system.

“Will we use these standards in a supportive, diagnostic, informative way within the classroom or, again, is this going to part of this test and punish system that we’ve been living under?”

The Board of Regents will continue to announce changes to standards throughout May.