-
New York education officials say student participation and performance on standardized tests continue to increase statewide.Students in grades 3 through 8…
-
The New York State Education Department says that the percentage of students in grades three to eight who opted out of exams dropped to 18 percent last…
-
Nearly 50 percent of eligible students on Long Island have opted out of the statewide English Language Arts exam this year. It's the fifth year in a row…
-
Amid continued public protest, the New York Board of Regents has dropped the name Common Core and replaced it with Next Generation Learning Standards.The…
-
New York State’s education commissioner said Tuesday that new state-specific learning standards will offer several improvements over the controversial…
-
In New York almost 98 percent of school budgets were approved in statewide voting Tuesday, including the majority of school districts asking for overrides…
-
New York education commissioner Mary Ellen Elia spent nearly four hours before the legislative budget committees. Though there is a moment of calm as the…
-
New York State’s education commissioner said parents who are thinking of opting their children out of standardized tests again this school year should…
-
Two new Quinnipiac University polls show that New York voters trust the teachers’ unions more than Governor Andrew Cuomo to improve education in the…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he doubts that there will be federal sanctions for schools that have high rates of students who boycotted standardized…