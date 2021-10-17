-
According to a new report, Long Island schools are more segregated now than they were 12 years ago.Even though the non-white student population on Long…
Voters on Long Island approved all 124 school district budgets on Tuesday. It’s the first time that’s happened since single-day voting was introduced in…
Amid continued public protest, the New York Board of Regents has dropped the name Common Core and replaced it with Next Generation Learning Standards.The…
New York State’s education commissioner said Tuesday that new state-specific learning standards will offer several improvements over the controversial…
Up to half of Long Island public school students could opt out of math exams this week, in what has become an annual protest by parents against Common…
Some school districts in New York are getting creative to increase student participation in the state’s school lunch program. That’s according to a new…
Some education advocates in Connecticut would like Governor Dannel Malloy’s new public education funding formula to be put on hold.Malloy’s proposed…
A new poll finds that in New York, Governor Cuomo’s numbers are rising, while President Trump’s are sinking.For the first time in two-and-a-half years,…
Betsy DeVos was confirmed as the U.S. secretary of education earlier this week, despite massive opposition from public school educators. The reaction to…
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says he’s happy the state Supreme Court is taking up a lower court ruling that declared Connecticut’s education…