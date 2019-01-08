Olivier Deriviere's Music Respects The Sacrifices Of World War I in '11-11 Memories Retold'

11-11 Memories Retold tells the stories of two World War I participants: Harry, a Canadian photographer, and Kurt, a German engineer. Each of them has a unique reason for traveling to Belgium to be part of the battle: Harry to impress a girl back home, and Kurt to find his missing son.

The game is created by Aardman Animation, in conjunction with DigixArt, and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe. Its art style is similar to an Impressionist painting, and in our conversation, composer Olivier Deriviere told me that the experience was more like writing a concert work such as a ballet than a typical game soundtrack.

Olivier says he was very much influenced by the choral music of fellow French composer Gabriel Fauré, especially for the cues in the game that he scored for chorus and orchestra. He says because the game is so respectful of the story and characters who experienced World War I, it encouraged him to write music that reflects that age as well.

Olivier's soundtrack for 11-11 Memories Retold is available through iTunes, as well as Olivier's official Bandcamp page.

Episode tracklist

All tracks composed by Olivier Deriviere, performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra and Pinewood Singers

11-11 Memories Retold: Prelude; Harry Arrives; Harry- the Canadian Photographer; Kurt- The German Engineer; The Two Sides of the Battle of Vimy Ridge; Paris- Harry's Leave; An Unmarked Grave; Harry the Daydreamer; Friends and Foes

