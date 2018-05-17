Maestra Amy Andersson: 'It's An Honor To Perform Game Music!'

Conductor Amy Andersson is shaking things up (in a good way) in the classical music world, and in live performances of music from video games! Most recently, she was one of the conductors who presented a spectacular concert in Sofia, Bulgaria, of music from Uncharted, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and many others. In our conversation, Amy says she's so proud to be able to perform music from games for a live audience, and we talked about her Orchestra Moderne as well.

Over a couple of years, Amy toured with the wildly popular Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses, even performing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

As she's guest-conducted orchestras around the world, Amy has had a chance to introduce the musicians to the rich world of game music, often for the very first time. She says there's nothing like seeing the surprise on their faces as they experience how sophisticated game music can be.

The concert in Bulgaria was so incredibly successful that there are plans in the works to bring encore performances to the United States, and other venues in Europe!

In addition to her performances of live game music concerts, Amy also launched the Orchestra Moderne, which had its premiere performance in New York's Carnegie Hall in October of 2017. Amy's mission with the orchestra is to explore meaningful topics which audiences can relate to. Exploring all facets of immigration was the theme of the inaugural concert, and a future concert in 2019, Women Warriors: Voices of Change, will celebrate the resilience and heroism of women throughout the world.

Episode tracklist

Koji Kondo: Zelda, Symphony of the Goddesses: Overture (recorded live in Rochester, NY )

From the World of Video Game Music concert in March 2018:

Greg Edmonson: Uncharted 2: Nate's Theme

Penka Kouneva: Prince of Persia: Sands of Time: The City of Rekem

Borislav Slavov: Divinity Original Sin 2: Path of the Godwoken

Jessica Curry: Everybody's Gone to the Rapture: Clouds and Starlight

Koji Kondo: Zelda, Symphony of the Goddesses: Goddess Lyric (recorded live in Rochester, NY)

Thanks to Brandon of Simply Randomware for permission to use the selections from Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses!

