Little Orpheus, created by the award-winning studio The Chinese Room, is set in the Soviet Union in 1962. Sure, there's a space race, but "interior-naut"…
Conductor Amy Andersson is shaking things up (in a good way) in the classical music world, and in live performances of music from video games! Most…
Jessica Curry won a BAFTA award for her soundtrack for The Chinese Room's Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, so when it was announced that she was working…
Barnabas Smith of Adelaide, Australia, is a ludomusicologist. What is that, you ask? It's the scholarly study of video game music! Smith is applying his…
Very often, playing a video game is a solitary experience, and few games are lonelier than the Chinese Room's Dear Esther. As you explore a desolate…
There are some composers whose music instantly transports you to a particular place and time. Aaron Copland had a gift for capturing the American West in…