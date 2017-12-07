Music Respawn! Anthony Willis Discovers A Knack For Game Music

Composer Anthony Willis' film credits include How To Train Your Dragon 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Jason Bourne, but writing the score for Knack 2 was an entirely new adventure, and one he thoroughly enjoyed!

Anthony was brought on board to provide a cinematic soundtrack for Knack 2, and he says that while there was definitely a steep learning curve in making the switch to writing music for games, he's eager to try again soon!

Episode tracklist

Anthony Willis: Knack 2: Flight to Temple Ruins; Martial Arts Training; Targun Ruins; Marius's Statue; Journey Beyond

Performed by the Nashville Scoring Orchestra

