Music Respawn! Anthony Willis Discovers A Knack For Game Music
Composer Anthony Willis' film credits include How To Train Your Dragon 2, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Jason Bourne, but writing the score for Knack 2 was an entirely new adventure, and one he thoroughly enjoyed!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5DH6p2pPh8">
Anthony was brought on board to provide a cinematic soundtrack for Knack 2, and he says that while there was definitely a steep learning curve in making the switch to writing music for games, he's eager to try again soon!
Episode tracklist
Anthony Willis: Knack 2: Flight to Temple Ruins; Martial Arts Training; Targun Ruins; Marius's Statue; Journey Beyond
Performed by the Nashville Scoring Orchestra
This episode was produced by Peter Bobinski
Thanks to Charles Martin, Impact 24 PR