Music Respawn! Rich Douglas: Creating Another World In A Symphony

Another World, released in 1991 by Eric Chahi, is a game that was far ahead of its time. It's a haunting, lonely experience as scientist Lester is transported to a harsh, dying world and taken captive. Composer and sound designer Rich Douglas has been playing the game every year since it came out, and on his most recent playthrough, he noticed how creative the music by Jean-Francois Freitas was. That was all the inspiration Rich needed to create his Symphony, Another World!

Because of its groundbreaking graphic design, Another World has been included in the Museum of Modern Art's permanent collection of video games. It's been adapted to many different systems over the years, and most recently given an update for its 20th anniversary:

Composing and sound design keep Rich busy full time; his most recent release is a 1980s inspired game version of Stranger Things!

And he's got some secret projects in the works as well. Stay tuned for updates....

Episode tracklist:

Jean-Francois Freitas/Rich Douglas: Another World Symphony: Prudence; Captive; Escape; Brief Respite; Flight; Another World, Intro Amiga

Rich Douglas: Shadowgate: The Third Tower; Main Theme

Rich Douglas: Lifefless Planet: Cliffs

Rich Douglas: Stranger Things, the Game: Boss Battle; Menu

