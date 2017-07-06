© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Mike Raznick Soars AWAY

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published July 6, 2017 at 9:27 AM EDT
away_screen_shot.jpeg

Mike Raznick says writing the music for AWAY: The Survival Adventure VR game in development by the studio Breaking Walls gave him the chance to combine his love of writing music for nature documentaries and games. He was hooked the moment he put on the headset and jumped off the cliff as a soaring bird!

Mike says one of the challenges in writing the music for AWAY was to have it support, but not overpower, the player's virtual reality experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSOexepj50c">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSOexepj50c

Musical talent runs in Mike's family: he's related to the great violin virtuoso Jascha Heifetz, and, although he never had the opportunity to meet him, feels sure Heifetz would approve of his career choice.

mike_raznick_composer_cropped_more_copy.jpg
Mike Raznick

Episode Tracklist: All tracks by Mike Raznick

AWAY: Forest, High Intensity; Flight Valley; Clouds VR; Forest low intensity; AWAY video file

SPATE: A Dedication to Rain; A Splash of Absinthe

Thanks to Jordan von Netzer, Impact 24 PR

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
