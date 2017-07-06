Music Respawn! Mike Raznick Soars AWAY
Mike Raznick says writing the music for AWAY: The Survival Adventure VR game in development by the studio Breaking Walls gave him the chance to combine his love of writing music for nature documentaries and games. He was hooked the moment he put on the headset and jumped off the cliff as a soaring bird!
Mike says one of the challenges in writing the music for AWAY was to have it support, but not overpower, the player's virtual reality experience.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSOexepj50c">
Musical talent runs in Mike's family: he's related to the great violin virtuoso Jascha Heifetz, and, although he never had the opportunity to meet him, feels sure Heifetz would approve of his career choice.
Episode Tracklist: All tracks by Mike Raznick
AWAY: Forest, High Intensity; Flight Valley; Clouds VR; Forest low intensity; AWAY video file
SPATE: A Dedication to Rain; A Splash of Absinthe
Follow Mike on Twitter
Follow Kate on Twitter
Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!
Thanks to Jordan von Netzer, Impact 24 PR