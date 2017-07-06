Music Respawn! Mike Raznick Soars AWAY

Mike Raznick says writing the music for AWAY: The Survival Adventure VR game in development by the studio Breaking Walls gave him the chance to combine his love of writing music for nature documentaries and games. He was hooked the moment he put on the headset and jumped off the cliff as a soaring bird!

Mike says one of the challenges in writing the music for AWAY was to have it support, but not overpower, the player's virtual reality experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSOexepj50c"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSOexepj50c

Musical talent runs in Mike's family: he's related to the great violin virtuoso Jascha Heifetz, and, although he never had the opportunity to meet him, feels sure Heifetz would approve of his career choice.

Mike Raznick

Episode Tracklist: All tracks by Mike Raznick

AWAY: Forest, High Intensity; Flight Valley; Clouds VR; Forest low intensity; AWAY video file

SPATE: A Dedication to Rain; A Splash of Absinthe

Follow Mike on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Jordan von Netzer, Impact 24 PR