Music Respawn! Olivier Derivière's Music Design For 'Get Even'

Olivier Derivière pushes the envelope of how music can be part of a game in his score for the psychological thriller, Get Even. Olivier grew his music organically from the in-game sounds, and as he explained after I caught up with him after his session at the Game Developer's Conference, it took lots of experimentation!

Olivier worked with the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra, because, he says, working with the world's best orchestras pushes him to write the best music he can, and he says it gives the listener a more authentic experience. Then he blends those orchestral sounds with the in-game sounds so it's hard to tell where the sounds stop and the music begins.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuAPQ6t0nMU"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuAPQ6t0nMU

Olivier explained that he spent a month composing the music, but another eight months to fully implement the music into the game in a way he was finally happy with. The result is a haunting score that is truly interactive in the game.

All tracks by Olivier Derivière from Get Even performed by the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra: Good Recollection, Trauma, We're Family, Homicide Case, Consequences

