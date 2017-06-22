Music Respawn! Stephen E. Cox: Building Farpoint's World With Music

Composer Stephen E. Cox says the chance to write the music for Farpoint, Impulse Gear's ambitious Virtual Reality game for Sony, was a dream come true because it's exactly the kind of science fiction world he's loved since he was a kid. As he told me, getting the right vibe for the music without relying on the usual clichés was a fun challenge.

What sets Farpoint apart from many VR games is its full length story, and the chance to really interact physically with the landscape in the game, which makes for an incredibly immersive experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5ZPP2x64jQ"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5ZPP2x64jQ

The developers at Impulse Gear deliberately created a game that demands that players face their phobias, including heights and spiders. Steve said it was so much fun when he finally got to write the music for the spiders!

Creating the score for Farpoint has been Steve's most ambitious project yet, but he says now he's hooked on writing music for games, and can't wait for his next project.

Episode tracklist: All tracks from Farpoint by Stephen E. Cox and Daniel McIntyre

Flight; Farpoint; Enter the Machine; Descent; Garrison; Survival Instinct; Facts; New Life; Remnants

Follow Stephen on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Jordan von Netzer and Charles Martin, Impact24PR