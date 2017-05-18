© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Music Respawn! Mikolai Stroinski Says Writing 'Sniper Ghost' Was A Huge Leap

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 18, 2017 at 9:03 AM EDT
Mikolai Stroinski says writing the music for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was the biggest challenge he's had so far. In fact, he wrote two soundtracks -- the in-game music, as well as an album of pop songs that play whenever you're driving through the terrain of the Republic of Georgia.

There are lots of  tense moments in the game. Surprisingly, Mikolai says writing suspenseful music for "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" helped him get just the right amount of stealthy quietness into his music for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3.

In our conversation, Mikolai also touched on his music for Detached, a space exploration virtual reality game that gave Mikolai a chance to use his favorite synthesizers, which he says he misses more than his pets when he's away from home.

Episode Tracklist

All tracks by Mikolai Stroinski: Sniper Ghost Warrior 3: Lydia's Theme, My Brother Enemy, Words in the Wind, Veils of Thoughts, Loading Up, Kia, Perfect Aim

Hollow Logic: Space Ship, Cosmos

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
