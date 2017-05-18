Music Respawn! Mikolai Stroinski Says Writing 'Sniper Ghost' Was A Huge Leap

Mikolai Stroinski says writing the music for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was the biggest challenge he's had so far. In fact, he wrote two soundtracks -- the in-game music, as well as an album of pop songs that play whenever you're driving through the terrain of the Republic of Georgia.

There are lots of tense moments in the game. Surprisingly, Mikolai says writing suspenseful music for "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" helped him get just the right amount of stealthy quietness into his music for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq1_xJfLyKU"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq1_xJfLyKU

In our conversation, Mikolai also touched on his music for Detached, a space exploration virtual reality game that gave Mikolai a chance to use his favorite synthesizers, which he says he misses more than his pets when he's away from home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tfZBZva_1s"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tfZBZva_1s

Episode Tracklist

All tracks by Mikolai Stroinski: Sniper Ghost Warrior 3: Lydia's Theme, My Brother Enemy, Words in the Wind, Veils of Thoughts, Loading Up, Kia, Perfect Aim

Hollow Logic: Space Ship, Cosmos

Follow Mikolai on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR