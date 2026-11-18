Connecticut residents at risk of losing HUSKY D coverage solely because of new federal work requirements will have an extra six months of coverage.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services offered every state a six-month “hold-harmless” period.

Beginning next year, HUSKY D members aged 19-64 will be required to meet a federal work requirement for the first time in order to qualify for coverage. The requirement takes effect on January 1.

However, people on HUSKY D who don’t meet the new work requirements but are otherwise eligible will be allowed to remain covered for six months. Gov. Ned Lamont (D) said the extra time will give people the chance to come into full compliance.

“We are going to do everything we can to ensure our residents maintain coverage and access to the healthcare they need,” Lamont said. “This additional time will help our residents meet the changing federal requirements and ensure our systems are working the way they should.”

The work requirement is 80 hours per month of “qualifying activities” or a monthly income threshold of $580. Qualifying activities include paid work, community service, and job training.

H.R.1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, would cut hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid spending over the next decade.

At an unrelated news conference on Tuesday, Lamont said he wasn’t inclined to use taxpayer dollars to offset the federal cuts.

“There's no way the people of Connecticut can make up the entire shortfall. The so-called Big Beautiful Bill could cut, you know, over $1 billion out of Medicaid,” Lamont said. “I don't think that's going to happen.”