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CT officials push back on Trump’s proposed rule changes for the 2030 U.S. census

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) flanked by CT Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz at a news briefing to discuss the Trump Administration proposal to overhaul the 2030 U.S. census and its impact on Connecticut at Hamden Town Hall on Friday Nov. 13, 2026.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
U.S. Congresswoman Rosa Delauro (D-CT-03)

Connecticut elected officials are pushing back on a Trump administration proposal to overhaul how the U.S. counts residents for the 2030 census.

The proposed U.S. Census Bureau rule changes would exclude certain undocumented immigrants—and even some legal immigrants. And they’d stop collecting demographic statistics on race, ethnicity and sexual orientation.

The changes won't benefit Connecticut, said Governor Ned Lamont said Friday.

Lamont said the Trump administration seems to be trying to reduce federal allocations to states like Connecticut.

“It’s just a game where they are trying to move people and resources artificially from blue states to red states. That’s why we have to stand up, and say no to that,” Lamont said.

She’s prepared to use her position to keep the proposal from being implemented, said U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), who is set to chair the House Appropriations Committee in the next Congress.

“I am going to continue to work to make sure that every person is counted. Every community is counted and that every person is represented. And every state receives the resources that it needs,” DeLauro said.

The proposed changes could undercount up to 250,000 people in Connecticut, according to Lt. Gov. Susan Byziewicz, who heads the state’s census committee.

“That is a potentially significant loss of federal funding and it severely undercounts the number of people in our state,” Byziewicz said.

Connecticut joined a coalition of 24 states that submitted comments to the Census Bureau opposing the changes before the comment period ended earlier this month.

The bureau could finalize the new rules by the first quarter of next year.
Tags
Connecticut News CensusNed LamontSusan BysiewiczRosa DeLauroCivics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma