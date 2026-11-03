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DOJ election monitors visit New Haven polls without incident

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:37 PM EST
From left, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz speak with reporters at a New Haven polling location on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Jeniece Roman
/
WSHU
From left, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Gov. Ned Lamont, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz speak with reporters at a New Haven polling location on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.

Election monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice were spotted at several polling locations in Connecticut on Election Day.

Voters reported seeing election monitors at Benjamin Jepson School in New Haven. The monitors were seen interviewing some voters as they left, but no confrontations occurred.

The City of New Haven was on a list of cities across the country the DOJ chose. Mayor Justin Elicker said his office received notice of monitors having visited four polling locations across the city. But he said they gave no notice of when and where they would arrive.

“We haven't heard any issues at the polls,” Elicker said. “We don't anticipate any issues there, but so far it's been very, very smooth this morning.”

Elicker said the election monitors had observed the rules outlined by the Connecticut Secretary of State’s office. They stayed within 75 feet of the polls and did not impede the voting process.

Chris Ozyck is a ward chair in New Haven. Ozyck was at the Jepson School when DOJ election monitors visited. He said he saw them interview a few people and left after about 45 minutes.

“I think they conducted themselves well. We conducted ourselves well. No issues,” Ozyck said.

Despite concerns about election monitors, voters said the process was quick and easy. Leticia Arroyo said voting was easy and it was important for her to make time to vote.

“Things are very crazy. So, I know people say ‘oh, one vote doesn't matter’ but it does. And everybody needs to come out and vote because things need to change. Definitely. It's really bad out here,” Arroyo said.

Rachel Butler voted in New Haven on Tuesday. She said her polling location was close to her home and the process went smoothly. For Butler, voting isn’t just a right but also a responsibility.

“I’ve always voted. Every year, every election. I’d feel bad if I didn’t vote, like I wasn't doing my job,” Butler said.
Tags
Connecticut News 2026 CT Midterm ElectionsJustin ElickerNew HavenCivics
Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is a reporter with WSHU who covers a range of topics, including education and technology. She has written about digital media literacy, misinformation and artificial intelligence.
See stories by Jeniece Roman
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