CT citizens' group calls for tolls, millionaire’s tax to bring down property taxes

The Connecticut Citizen’s Assembly on Property Taxes released a report recommending that state lawmakers revisit highway tolls and a millionaire’s tax next year.

The group included a 1% tax on incomes of $1 million or more in its 10 recommendations to reform the state property tax system because it had overwhelming support, said Carly Tuthill, a member of the group.

“In order to dedicate and distribute revenue to areas such as education, child care and health care, in order to offset the tax burden that has been put on residents of Connecticut,” Tuthill said.

The group of 100 state residents, organized by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, Yale University, the University of Connecticut, and the state comptroller’s office, also recommended reintroducing highway tolls for state lawmakers to consider next year.

“Tolling could generate about $950 million a year in revenue, with 40% of that coming from out-of-state drivers,” said Elliot Weller, another member of the assembly.

He said that would help eliminate local motor vehicle property taxes.

Republicans will oppose tolls, as they did when state Democrats introduced them in the past, state Senate Republicans said in a statement responding to the report.

The Republicans referred to an effort by Democratic Governor Ned Lamont to reintroduce highway tolls in his first term that was defeated in the state legislature.