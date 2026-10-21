Blumenthal, Murphy push to reverse federal Medicaid cuts

More than 100,000 Connecticut residents could lose health care coverage because of new federal healthcare mandates and $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts, according to state officials.

Connecticut’s U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) said they will work to reverse the cuts.

“We are committed to using our power this next year, perhaps with majorities in the House and Senate to restore these cuts,” Murphy said at a press briefing at Charter Oak Health Center in Hartford on Monday

“I’m hoping that my Republican colleagues will see the results in this election and will understand that Americans will not tolerate these kinds of reverses in public health policy,” said Blumenthal.

Meanwhile, the state’s Department of Social Services said it’s trying to help many of Connecticut’s 108,000 affected residents meet the new federal work requirements needed to keep their Medicaid coverage.

The federal Medicaid changes take effect on Jan. 1.