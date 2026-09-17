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Danbury superintendent says ICE fears are driving up school absences

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 17, 2026 at 12:54 PM EDT
The view from behind the stage at a rally to protest ICE in Danbury, Connecticut on September 2, 2026.
Molly Ingram
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WSHU
The view from behind the stage at a rally to protest ICE in Danbury, Connecticut on September 2, 2026.

Danbury Public School students are missing more school days, and administrators blame frequent ICE raids in the city.

Nearly 700 students a day are being reported absent in the district this school year. That’s out of a student body of more than 10,000. The schools’ superintendent called that number abnormally high and told Hearst Connecticut Media she thinks it’s tied to ICE raids in the city.

Danbury has seen some of the most—and most visible—ICE raids in Connecticut. That includes an operation a few weeks ago that led to more than 100 arrests in just four days.

Some of those arrests happened as parents dropped their kids off or picked them up from school.
Tags
Connecticut News ICEDanburyConnecticut SchoolsCivics
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin