Danbury superintendent says ICE fears are driving up school absences

Danbury Public School students are missing more school days, and administrators blame frequent ICE raids in the city.

Nearly 700 students a day are being reported absent in the district this school year. That’s out of a student body of more than 10,000. The schools’ superintendent called that number abnormally high and told Hearst Connecticut Media she thinks it’s tied to ICE raids in the city.

Danbury has seen some of the most—and most visible—ICE raids in Connecticut. That includes an operation a few weeks ago that led to more than 100 arrests in just four days.

Some of those arrests happened as parents dropped their kids off or picked them up from school.