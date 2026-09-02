CT marks International Overdose Awareness Day

Connecticut observed International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday. Public officials joined people in recovery to highlight the human impact of the opioid epidemic.

“That’s what happens when you use drugs and shoot heroin and cocaine for 30 years,” Johnny Pascarelli said, talking about the impact of addiction on his health at an event in Bridgeport.

“But I drive down the streets that I used (drugs) on and see myself walking homelessly and I never want to be there again,” he said.

Pascarelli got hooked on heroin in prison at the age of 24. He’s 55 now and in recovery.

More than 800 Connecticut residents died from drug overdoses last year. That’s down from a peak of 1,400 overdose deaths in 2021, according to state officials.

The reduction is due to the state’s policy of widespread distribution of Narcan, said John Hamilton with Liberation Programs, a drug recovery service in Bridgeport.

“In 2019, there were 11,000 Narcan kits that were distributed. Last year 77,000 Narcan kits. That is 77,000 lives saved potentially,” he said.

Narcan nasal spray is available over the counter at most Connecticut pharmacies without needing a prescription.