Blumenthal questions TikTok about safety features

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is demanding that TikTok provide answers after a report revealed that the social media company temporarily paused its algorithmic safety measure.

The company removed the safety features in December 2021 for 15 million of its American users- which is roughly 10 percent of its total users. The company removed a safety filter that creates a bubble of prevention for users. According to an internal report, the company wanted to determine if the change would reduce engagement on its platform.

"What TikTok did in effect was to use 15 million people as guinea pigs in an experiment on withholding safety features. Which is not only wrong morally but potentially illegal,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the changes could have been a factor in the death of 16-year-old Chase Nasca. According to an internal TikTok report, the company placed Chase into a “backtest” experiment in January 2022. Since the filter was removed, Chase viewed thousands of videos. Chase died by suicide in February 2022.

An internal review by TikTok examined the 7,563 videos Chase viewed containing ‘themes of sadness, hopelessness, loneliness, suicide, and self-harm.’ It found that 73% had themes such as sadness, and nearly 10% violated TikTok’s own policies.

Blumenthal joined U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee, in a letter to the company demanding answers. In the letter, they demand that the company release details of the experiment, such as the dates on which each experiment began and ended. Or whether TikTok has ever declined to implement a safety feature because it could impact engagement or growth.

“These revelations raise serious questions about TikTok’s repeated assurances to Congress, parents, and the American public that it prioritizes the safety and well-being of young people over profit,” Blumenthal said.