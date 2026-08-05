Affordability takes center stage in CT governor's race

Housing costs and other money matters are at the top of Connecticut voters’ minds, according to a new poll from Sacred Heart University, WFSB and CT Insider.

Here’s the good news: more than 7 in 10 Connecticut residents say their overall quality of life is good. But nearly as many say they’re having trouble maintaining it.

Gary Rose is a Sacred Heart University professor of political science.

“Voters feel pretty good about the way they're living," Rose said. "Yet at the same time they are facing challenges: energy costs, cost of living, housing issues. Overall they seem to feel that the governor has been moving Connecticut in a pretty good direction. Not great, but good enough for them.”

Rose said Connecticut is fairly representative of the rest of the country.

“The key issues that are on the minds of voters are really national issues," he said. "Affordability, energy, and housing. Health care is another one too. We seem to be in line with what polls are showing across the country. These are issues that are facing voters elsewhere across the land.”

Lamont is polling well ahead of his Democratic challenger, Josh Elliot, and both Democrats would have a double-digit lead over Republican Ryan Fazio in November. But Rose said he wouldn’t rule out an upset in next week’s primary election.