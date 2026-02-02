2026 CT primary guide: key dates, voting and candidates

What are the primary races being decided in Connecticut on August 11?

The only statewide primary is for the Democratic nominee for governor. Incumbent Governor Ned Lamont (D) and State Representative Josh Elliott (D-Hamden) are the candidates. Lamont has mostly self-funded his campaign, whereas Elliott has used money from the state’s public campaign finance system.

Lamont maintains a comfortable lead in polls, but support for Elliott has grown. The winner will face Republican Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich), who narrowly avoided a potential primary of his own when former New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart dropped out of the race amid a scandal .

The nail-biter will be the race for the Democratic nomination in CT’s first district in the U.S. House of Representatives. That’s a four-way primary between incumbent U.S. Representative John Larson (D-CT-1), former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D), State Representative Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford), and Hartford Board of Education member Ruth Fortune (D).

Bronin, an Obama administration alum, narrowly won the Democratic Party endorsement in May. He represents a national trend of younger candidates challenging long-time incumbents, with a heavy focus on issues like cost of living.

Republicans in the fourth and fifth congressional districts will both choose their candidates on August 11. In the fourth district, currently represented by U.S. Rep Jim Himes (D), Michael Ted Goldstein was endorsed by the GOP and will face Daniel Miressi.

In the fifth district, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D), the Republican Party has endorsed Chris Shea to run against Jonathan DeBarros.

There are several noteworthy primaries in the Connecticut General Assembly.

In New Haven, longtime incumbent State Representative Pat Dillon (D) is being challenged by Eli Sabin (D) and Justin Farmer (D). Sabin is endorsed by New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D).

In Hartford, embattled State Senator Doug McCrory (D) is being challenged by State Representative Maryam Khan (D) and Ayana Taylor. Khan was endorsed by the Democratic Party. McCrory is the subject of a federal criminal investigation over nonprofit funding.