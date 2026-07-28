CT's age limit on handguns holds up in court

No one under 21 can buy a handgun in Connecticut, and it’s likely to stay that way, as a federal court has upheld the state’s age restrictions.

Under federal law, federally licensed firearm dealers can’t sell handguns or ammunition to anyone under 21. People as young as 18 can get handguns in some states, though, if they buy them or get them from a private individual. Connecticut is one of 18 states that closed that loophole.

“The court recognizes that public safety and constitutional rights can exist," said Earl Bloodworth, leader of the advocacy group Connecticut Against Gun Violence. "And in Connecticut, we have one of the lowest firearm death rates in the nation because it has adopted a comprehensive approach to that, combining responsible gun laws, violence intervention, education, and enforcement.”

Two residents challenged the state’s law—saying it violated their constitutional rights. They were joined by the Second Amendment Foundation and the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, two gun rights advocacy groups.

The judge ruled in favor of the state on every major issue, and said the plaintiffs lacked standing and the laws were consistent with federal ones.