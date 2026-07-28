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CT's age limit on handguns holds up in court

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:45 AM EDT
John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range, June 23, 2022, in New York.
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
John Deloca, owner of Seneca Sporting Range, prepares to fire his 9mm semi-automatic handgun during a shooting demonstration at his gun range.

No one under 21 can buy a handgun in Connecticut, and it’s likely to stay that way, as a federal court has upheld the state’s age restrictions.

Under federal law, federally licensed firearm dealers can’t sell handguns or ammunition to anyone under 21. People as young as 18 can get handguns in some states, though, if they buy them or get them from a private individual. Connecticut is one of 18 states that closed that loophole.

“The court recognizes that public safety and constitutional rights can exist," said Earl Bloodworth, leader of the advocacy group Connecticut Against Gun Violence. "And in Connecticut, we have one of the lowest firearm death rates in the nation because it has adopted a comprehensive approach to that, combining responsible gun laws, violence intervention, education, and enforcement.”

Two residents challenged the state’s law—saying it violated their constitutional rights. They were joined by the Second Amendment Foundation and the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, two gun rights advocacy groups.

The judge ruled in favor of the state on every major issue, and said the plaintiffs lacked standing and the laws were consistent with federal ones.
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Connecticut News gun rightsgun safety
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
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