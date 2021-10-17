-
Gun control advocates from Connecticut and across the country say the firearms industry is exploiting fear of hate crimes to sell more guns to Asian…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed into law two measures aimed at reducing gun violence and increasing gun safety.House Bill 6355 will prevent…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) spoke on the Senate floor this week about the number of accidental deaths caused by children who gain access to guns.…
-
Some clergy, police, and town leaders in Connecticut, Westchester County, and Long Island are asking gun manufacturers what they’re going to do to make…