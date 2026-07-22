Murphy, Hegseth face off on Iran war as funding fight looms

Tensions were high between U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. It’s indicative of the ever-growing frustration between Congressional Democrats and the Trump administration over the war in Iran.

It also comes as Congress — specifically Republicans — scramble to secure more money for the war.

Hegseth and Murphy’s conversation took place during Hegseth’s testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The Pentagon chief told Senators the estimated total cost of the war so far is $37.5 billion. One Democrat called that estimate “suspiciously low.”

Murphy asked Hegseth if the goals of the war had changed since February. Initially, President Trump said he wanted to destroy the country’s nuclear capacity. However, in recent months the focus has been on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

“Have our goals been simplified to reopening the Strait and to getting into a negotiation over a nuclear program?” Murphy said. “Now, I don't think you have a realistic plan to do either of those things, but I think it's important for us to know what we're funding.”

Hegseth said the goal is still no nuclear capability.

“Getting after their conventional capabilities-missile launchers, defense industrial base, their navy-was all part of it ensuring they can't blackmail us into pursuing a nuclear capability,” Hegseth said. “Laser focused on Iran will never have a nuclear capability: that's the promise the president has made, and that he will keep.”

Congress is currently split over how, and if, to appropriate more money for the war. Time to pass something is running out, because the House leaves on Friday and won’t be back until September.

House Republicans and the White House had agreed on a spending package that would give money to the Pentagon through a process called reconciliation, which allows votes on government funding with limited debate in the Senate. Last summer’s One Big Beautiful Bill was done through reconciliation.

The House is expected to vote on that on Wednesday.

However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said he wouldn’t advance that bill until his chamber figures out how to keep the government funded past the next deadline, September 30.

The House already passed a budget extender for that.

The Senate is scheduled to leave for recess on August 7. Both chambers won’t be back at the same time until September 14.