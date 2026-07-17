Blumenthal's Russia sanctions bill reaches 60 Senate co-sponsors

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has reintroduced legislation to impose sanctions on Russia and countries that buy its oil. It’s named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The bill has more than 60 co-sponsors, meaning it would clear a Senate filibuster.

Blumenthal and Graham, an unlikely bipartisan pair, had spent more than a year pushing for a bill to sanction Russian officials and put major tariffs on countries like China that buy their oil.

The lawmakers argued that doing so would cut off major financial support for Russia, forcing it to come to the negotiating table to end the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Blumenthal introduced the updated bill alongside Senator Darline Graham (R-SC), Lindsey’s sister, who was appointed to finish his term.

The original bill called for 500% tariffs — the updated one caps tariffs at 100%. It also gives exceptions to countries that account for less than 15% of Russian natural gas exports and to countries that are trying to reduce their reliance on Russia.

“When Senator Graham and I last spoke, he was absolutely exultant, calling from Kyiv with news that President Trump would support this bill to impose scorching tariffs and sanctions on purchasers of Russian oil and stop them from fueling Putin’s war machine,” Blumenthal said.

“Now is the time to push Russia toward peace,” he continued. “Ukraine is gaining net territory and reaching deep into Russia with its drones and missiles. Sanctions provide a path toward peace. Our bill is the product of lengthy, detailed, difficult bipartisan work and now has broad bipartisan support. Passing this legislation right now would be a fitting tribute to Senator Graham’s fierce support for Ukraine’s freedom.”

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 hasn’t been scheduled for a vote yet, but time is limited; the House has to approve the bill after the Senate, and they leave D.C. for a seven-week recess at the end of the month.