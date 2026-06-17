Sen. Murphy sharply criticizes initial deal to end Iran war

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said he’s not happy with the deal President Donald Trump (R) has made to pause the Iran war.

“Here's what this deal basically is: Iran makes zero concessions, and the United States lets Iran trade oil for free and commits to give them $300 billion in reparations,” Murphy said. “This deal is essentially Iran's terms.”

The text of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, was released on Wednesday.

The deal gives both sides 60 days to negotiate a final deal. In the interim, the U.S. and Iran would agree to cease fighting.

The deal includes the U.S. removing its naval blockade and some sanctions on Iran, and Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz.

“This deal makes two things perfectly clear: one, this war was just a total epic, embarrassing disaster for the country, and two, the Iran hawks, who have been telling us that if we just bomb Iran, we'll get a good deal from them, have always been wrong, and they're now proven wrong,” Murphy said.

Trump, who has been in France this week for the G7 Summit, has already said the U.S. would resume bombing if Iran didn’t follow the terms.

He praised the deal on social media.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region,” Trump said . “Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me.”

The deal is expected to be signed by Friday.