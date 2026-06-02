Sen. Murphy says Biden should have dropped out earlier in 2024

According to U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), it’s time for Democrats to be honest about the 2024 election — and admit that former President Joe Biden (D) should have dropped out sooner.

The revelation comes as former first lady Jill Biden revealed in a new book that, on the night of the debate, she believed her husband had been drugged or suffered a stroke.

On CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Murphy said Biden should have gotten out of the race sooner.

“I think Democrats do have to be honest about the mistakes that we made in 2024,” Murphy said. “Obviously, in retrospect, Joe Biden should have stepped away from that race. We should have had an open contest.”

Murphy has been floated as a 2028 presidential candidate, but has been noncommittal when asked about it.

He’s currently traveling around the country to promote his new book, the Crisis of the Common Good.

“In this book, I frankly talk about how tribal our politics have become, how Republicans are willing to excuse Donald Trump's corruption because their entire identity structure is built around their party, and I think that happens on the Democratic side as well, where we are willing to look the other way too often at mistakes that our own party leaders are making,” Murphy said.

“This book says that that's not just up to politics to fix, that we actually have to create more healthy identity structures for people outside of politics, so they see their purpose through their work or through their connection to a local community that makes our politics less tribal, and maybe allows us on both sides to stand up to our party when we think they've gone wrong,” he continued.