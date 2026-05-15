What to expect from CT's Democratic and Republican conventions

Connecticut Democrats and Republicans will meet separately this weekend to endorse candidates for various state and federal offices.

The Republicans are at Mohegan Sun, and the Democrats are at the Bushnell in Hartford.

Both parties will endorse candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of the state, treasurer and comptroller. Republicans will also endorse candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Delegates at the convention vote for who they think should get the party endorsement, with the top vote-getter clinching the endorsement. Any candidate that receives 15% of delegates' support in any of the rounds of voting makes it onto the primary ballot.

The Republican race already saw a dramatic change this week: front-runner Erin Stewart, the former mayor of New Britain, dropped out on Thursday amid allegations of financial misconduct during her time in office.

She endorsed State Senator Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich). Fazio is endorsed by several of his colleagues from the General Assembly. Former New York Lieutenant Governor Betsy McCaughey is also running for the state’s top office.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Governor Ned Lamont (D) is looking to clinch a third straight endorsement. Lamont faces State Representative Josh Elliott (D-Hamden), who has been steadily picking up endorsements leading up to the convention.

The Democratic incumbents in the other four constitutional offices are running again, too. Democrats have already endorsed their candidates for the U.S. House.

Both conventions wrap up on Saturday night. They are scheduled to be streamed on CT-n.

The primary is on August 11.