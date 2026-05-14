Erin Stewart suspends campaign for CT governor amid fraud accusations

Former New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart (R) has suspended her campaign for governor amid a scandal into her spending while leading the city.

It comes days before Connecticut Republicans are scheduled to meet to endorse a candidate for governor. Stewart had been thought to be a top choice.

That’s no longer the case. Her chances dropped significantly last weekend, when it came to light that she had spent $200,000 on her city credit card and most of it was unrelated to city business.

A law firm hired by her successor released a report on Thursday that found a criminal investigation into the spending was warranted.

Stewart suspended her campaign immediately after the report was released and said she would focus on addressing the claims.

“The continued allegations from New Britain City Hall have understandably taken over this race and diverted attention away from the critical mission of saving our state from high taxes, high costs, the most expensive energy in America, and low opportunity for young people,” Stewart said in a statement.

“I take the allegations that have been made against me very seriously,” she continued. “And for that reason, I am suspending my gubernatorial campaign effective immediately so that | can focus on addressing those claims. Yesterday I requested copies of the relevant documents and I will be reviewing them carefully. I will take accountability for any mistakes, and | intend to make full and complete restitution to the City of New Britain - my home - for anything that I owe.”

Democratic Mayor Bobby Sanchez said he’s referred the report to state and city prosecutors.

Stewart said she has spoken to State Senator Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich) and endorsed him ahead of this weekend's convention.