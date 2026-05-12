Lamont signs expansive new CT labor law

Connecticut’s Democratic Governor Ned Lamont signed a wide-ranging state labor law at the 32BJ SEIU union office in Hartford on Monday.

The law includes protections for workers against wage theft and job retention rights for building service employees.

“This is a game-changer for us. Absolutely,” said Rochelle Palache, vice president and state leader of 32BJ SEIU. The union represents 5,000 building service workers in Connecticut.

“Workers would not be pushed out of their roles and or lose their livelihoods. Simply because of a new building contractor,” Palache said.

The law would require incoming building services contractors or other new employers to retain the workforce for 90 days, and ensure workers have sufficient time to prepare for change.

“You show respect for the people who are doing the work. Show that in terms of the rules we are putting in place right here, great things are going to happen. That’s why we are doing this bill today,” Lamont said before he signed the bill into law.

Lamont said the law is not only good for labor, but it’s also good for business.

The governor seeks to secure labor’s support as he runs for a third term this year.

He’s being challenged by State Representative Josh Elliot (D-Hamden), a member of the General Assembly’s progressive caucus, at the state Democratic Party’s nomination convention in Hartford on Saturday.