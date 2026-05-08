CT legislature passed several technology, digital safety bills

Connecticut legislators introduced a package of technology bills at the start of the year. Now that the session has ended, only some bills are headed to the governor's desk.

The state’s General Assembly this week ended its legislative session. Both the House and the Senate passed a bill outlining regulations on artificial intelligence, from AI chatbots to automated employment-related decision-making. A similar bill was passed, expanding consumer data privacy protections.

Senate Bill 5, An Act Concerning Online Safety, outlines a framework for regulating artificial intelligence and transparency around consumer data. The bill addresses a range of topics, from AI subscriptions and chatbots to automated decision-making, AI workforce training, and a framework to establish an Artificial Intelligence Policy Office.

The amended bill added portions of Senate Bill 86, the governor's bill on AI legislation and House Bill 5037, a bill about youth social media use. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the bill would require barring notifications on youth social media accounts between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. Youth settings would be the default, and parental consent would be required to alter settings.

Under the bill, social media apps would be required to add a warning label pop-up when a minor opens the app, informing them of the mental health dangers of social media.

Critics of the bill argued that, from a technical standpoint, it would be difficult to determine users' identities and whether they are adults. They said it would be challenging to verify age without violating data privacy rights.

Similarly, legislators voted in favor of Senate Bill No. 4, An Act Concerning Consumer Privacy and Protection, which expands existing data privacy laws. Earlier this year, Attorney General William Tong said the state will look into tightening data privacy laws following the release of his office’s annual enforcement report. The Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA) was passed in 2022 and outlines the state's data privacy laws, compliance expectations, and enforcement for violations. The bill also outlines regulations on personalized algorithmic pricing, facial recognition technology, and prohibits the sharing of license plate reader information.

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to either veto or sign bills into law in the coming weeks.

Legislators failed to pass the governor's bill to implement a bell-to-bell cell phone ban in schools across the state. Despite a favorable House vote, the bill essentially died because it was not scheduled for discussion or a vote in the Senate. Several legislators supported the ban, claiming it would be beneficial for students and urged legislators to pass the bill. Others said implementing that type of restriction would prove challenging given the variance among school districts and their needs.

Currently, the State Board of Education and the State Department of Education (CSDE) issued guidance in 2024 for school districts recommending that they establish policies to restrict cell phone use during the day. School districts were tasked with creating their own plans, resulting in a patchwork of policies across the state.