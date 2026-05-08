How much CT’s U.S. House candidates have raised ahead of conventions

Connecticut Democrats will gather in five places across the state on Monday night to endorse their candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

All five House seats are currently held by Democrats, and all of the incumbents are running for re-election.

At the convention, candidates need support from 15% of delegates to qualify for the August primary ballot. They can petition their way on with signatures from 2% of Democrats in their districts.

The hottest contested seat is in the first district, which covers Hartford. It’s been represented by John Larson (D-CT-1) for more than 25 years. He has multiple people running against him for the Democratic endorsement, with former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D) being the top challenger. Bronin is endorsed by former (and likely future) presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (D).

In the Eastern part of the state, Joe Courtney (D-CT-2) has one Democratic challenger: Kyle Guack.

Bronin and Guack have something in common; they’re significantly younger than the people they’re challenging. It comes amid a larger conversation about whether it's time for a new slate of younger candidates and party leadership.

In New Haven, Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3) has two challengers. DeLauro’s campaign has more than 30 times the cash on hand compared to her top-raising challenger.

Jim Himes and Jahana Hayes, both incumbents in the fourth and fifth districts, are the only Democrats who have raised money in their races.