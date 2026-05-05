CT officials affirm mail access to abortion pills after federal ruling

Connecticut’s top elected officials are reassuring residents that medication abortion remains available by mail in the state, as access to it is debated at the national level.

On Friday, a federal court moved to restrict mail access to Mifepristone, the commonly prescribed abortion medication. The decision would have meant that patients could not use telehealth to get the pill.

The Supreme Court put a one-week delay on the decision on Monday.

The right to an abortion is codified in Connecticut state law. However, state Attorney General William Tong (D) said the decision could impact how Connecticut residents obtain care.

“This is a narrow issue related to Louisiana and its policy and its law, and it should not, cannot impact us here in Connecticut,” Tong said.

Medication abortion is used in 60% of abortions in the United States. Many of them use Mifepristone.

Liz Gustafson directs the advocacy group Reproductive Equity Now.

“This constant back and forth, this is a part of a broader strategy, a strategy designed to create barriers, to sow doubt and ultimately to prevent people from accessing abortion care altogether,” Gustafson said.

Gustafson wants the state legislature to pass a bill that would further protect healthcare providers who prescribe abortion medication via telehealth. The legislative session ends on Wednesday.