CT Senate approves bill limiting ICE activities

The Connecticut Senate has passed a controversial Democratic bill aimed at restraining ICE activities in the state by a vote of 24-11 on Wednesday.

The bill allows state residents to file federal civil lawsuits against ICE agents accused of abuse or violation of constitutional rights. It also bans local, state and federal law enforcement, including ICE, from wearing masks, with some exceptions.

The bill also prohibits ICE arrests in sensitive areas like schools, hospitals and places of worship. And it gives the state attorney general and the state inspector general new powers to investigate deadly violence committed by federal law enforcement in the state.

The goal is to protect Connecticut residents, whether or not they have legal status, said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk).

“Thankfully, because of federalism, because of states’ rights, we are able to avoid the excesses and the power grab from the federal government,” Duff said.

The bill will withstand court challenges because it is based on laws in effect in other states, said Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven), in response to GOP complaints that the legislation might violate federal constitutional authority.

“They’ll be seeking to undermine it on behalf of the federal government. But we believe it will be upheld,” Looney said.

The minority Republicans, who voted against the bill, claimed it unduly interferes with federal law enforcement.