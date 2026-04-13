U.S. House expected to vote on controversial foreign intelligence law

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on whether to reauthorize the controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

FISA dictates how the U.S. monitors non-citizens on American soil.

Support for reauthorization has U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) in hot water with some fellow Democrats. Himes is the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the Gang of Eight, the group of House and Senate leaders who are briefed on national intelligence before the rest of Congress.

Section 702 of FISA expires next Monday, April 20 — it’s the section that allows the government to collect information, like texts and emails, from more than 300,000 foreigners without a warrant.

FISA was enacted in 1978.

Whether or not to renew the policy isn’t split by party; there are Republicans and Democrats on both sides.

Himes said it’s needed for national security.

“It is used every single day to thwart terrorist attacks, to stop fentanyl traffickers and to identify foreign spies,” Himes said. “While I have always championed reform, including the many reforms put into place two years ago, allowing this authority to expire would put the American people at severe risk. In 2024, Congress instituted 56 reforms to enhance oversight of this program, and since then, we have seen zero evidence of intentional abuse.”

Opponents to reauthorization say it’s an invasion of privacy, especially for American citizens who can get caught up when they’re communicating with non-citizens.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is hoping to pass an 18-month extension on the law, a plan supported by President Donald Trump (R). Himes said he wants a shorter-term extension and is open to future reform.