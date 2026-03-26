CT regulators will allow the controversial sale of Aquarion

The water company that supplies hundreds of thousands of people across New England can be sold after all. Opponents say it's a cash grab by Eversource that will cost Connecticut residents.

The ruling allows Eversource to sell Aquarion to the New Haven-based Regional Water Authority for $3.4 billion. The deal would take Aquarion out from under public oversight and, opponents say, let the company essentially double water rates.

It’s been a roller coaster. PURA, the state’s energy regulatory body, rejected the plan in November. A superior court judge ordered them to reconsider.

The deal comes amid widespread opposition from cities and towns, lawmakers, and, especially, the state Attorney General, William Tong. He said PURA caved to Eversource on a deal that no one wanted except the energy companies—and would put the cost of the sale on residents.