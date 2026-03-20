Blumenthal says SAVE Act is a Republican attempt to suppress the vote

The U.S. Senate is considering legislation that President Donald Trump (R) believes to be paramount to protecting American elections. It doesn't have support from Democrats, including those in Connecticut and New York.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act makes changes to voter registration. The bill would require eligible voters to provide documentation, like a passport or birth certificate, when registering.

Republicans, especially Trump, say the legislation is needed to keep non-citizens from voting, which is already illegal. Voter fraud is extremely rare, according to NYU Law’s Brennan Center for Justice .

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the bill is a Republican attempt to suppress the vote.

“What their real goal is in Connecticut and elsewhere, purging voter rolls, eliminating voters they would prefer not have access to the ballot box, because it is the only way they can win in November and beyond,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said he’s in favor of voter identification, but said the SAVE Act is beyond that.

“It's about requiring a passport and birth certificate and other identification that millions of Americans and thousands of people in Connecticut cannot present when they go to the polls to vote,” Blumenthal said.

The House already passed the SAVE Act. It doesn't have the 60 votes it would need to pass in the Senate, so Republicans likely would need to take what’s called the “nuclear option” and nuke the filibuster. That would allow them to pass the legislation with only 51 votes, instead.

Whether or not to get rid of the filibuster to pass the bill has been a fight within the Senate Republican caucus.

Trump said he won’t sign any other laws until the SAVE Act is passed.

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION - GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY - ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!” Trump posted on TruthSocial .

The Senate is expected to be in session all weekend, debating the bill.