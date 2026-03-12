'More calls, more people in need' at CT's 211 hotline

Calls are surging at unprecedented levels to the Connecticut hotline meant to connect people with housing and other social services.

The United Way of Connecticut runs the 211 hotline. They say more than 250,000 people called in the last year, looking for help not only with housing but also with food and medical care.

“There are these increasing pressures on our families that mean they need that help to look for additional supports for the basics that they need for themselves and their children,” said United Way of Connecticut's Lisa Tepper Bates.

“We’re seeing more calls because more people are in need. Looking for energy assistance, looking for a food pantry. Looking for help to identify baby formula or diapers at a cost they can afford or for free, because people are struggling.”

Earlier this year, the Lamont administration allocated $2.6 million to strengthen the 211 service. Bates says that money is definitely appreciated.

The United Way said about 80,000 households in Connecticut have fallen into financial hardship since 2019. In that time, they say the number of 211 calls has quadrupled.