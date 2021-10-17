social services

-
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more Connecticut residents to apply for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.Daniel…
-
The father of an 8-year-old Suffolk County boy who died last week has been charged with second-degree murder. His fiancée has also been charged. County…
-
Food pantries on Long Island and in Connecticut are preparing to help federal workers as the partial government shutdown continues.The federal government…
-
New York faces fiscal challenges in 2018, but that has not stopped groups from asking for more money in the new state budget, including agencies that…
-
Suffolk County officials held a hearing on the potential impact of proposed cuts to human services programs in the 2018 federal budget.The federal budget…
-
Connecticut has not had a budget since July 1. Since then, Governor Dannel Malloy has been in charge of state spending by executive authority. This has…
-
Governor Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., says he’s concerned how the state’s nonprofits, like health and human services, could be hurt by Donald Trump’s incoming…
-
The acting CEO of the embattled Norwalk anti-poverty agency NEON is refuting rumors that the agency is about to close.