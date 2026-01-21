© 2026 WSHU
Tong wants tougher CT regulation of vape product retailers

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 21, 2026 at 8:02 AM EST
Attorney General William Tong (D) listens to Governor Ned Lamont's (D) 2025 State of the State address.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Attorney General William Tong (D) listens to Governor Ned Lamont's (D) 2025 State of the State address.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants the state to crack down on illegal and untested vape products marketed to kids.

There’s a growing epidemic of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), many of which are bootleg imports.

Tong spoke at an informational hearing on youth advocacy, tobacco policy, and public health leadership at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Tuesday.

“There are only 39 ENDS that are authorized to be sold by the FDA. You go to any smoke shop, there’s a lot more than 39,” he said.

Most are brightly colored, specifically to attract children.

“And you cannot have an e-cigarette or ENDS that has synthetic nicotine, and they do,” Tong said

He wants lawmakers to approve tougher state regulation of retailers, he said.

“My suggestion is that we create a state credentialing program for every retailer. And we say you have to certify that you are only selling FDA-approved products,” Tong said.

He also suggests that retailers be given a grace period to comply. This year’s state legislative session begins on Feb. 4.
