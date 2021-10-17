-
A measure to ban flavored e-cigarettes in Connecticut failed Tuesday and health advocates said they are not disappointed.During the General Assembly’s…
A new bill in Suffolk County proposes to raise the smoking age to 25. County Legislator Samuel Gonzalez is a former smoker and sponsor of the bill.He says…
Some high school students in Connecticut headed back to school this week. Health experts say the social pressure and stress factors that lead to vaping…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says a multistate coalition has expanded its investigation into Juul Labs, the country’s largest marketer of…
Governor Andrew Cuomo is once again pressing for a ban on flavored tobacco-based vaping products, saying he hopes a law is passed in the next month.Cuomo…
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut held a forum in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to highlight the youth vaping epidemic.The Centers for…
Nassau County will ban most e-cigarette and liquid nicotine products starting in January.Only flavorless and tobacco, mint or menthol-flavored products…
New York state health department officials, testifying at a Senate hearing, say they still don’t know the exact cause of the vaping-related respiratory…
The Connecticut Department of Public Health says products that help teens hide vaping devices will add to the growing number of young people using…
The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania met in New York City Thursday to try to hash out a multi-state approach to legalizing…