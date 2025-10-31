CT officials race to distribute food information amid looming SNAP interruptions

Efforts to feed people who rely on federal food assistance in Connecticut are underway during interruptions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

No new benefits will be available starting November 1, as the government shutdown continues.

The state has allocated an additional $3 million to Connecticut Foodshare, a nonprofit organization. They’ll use the money to stock local food pantries.

Find your local food pantry here .

The United Way of Greater New Haven has launched the Neighbors United Emergency Response Fund to coordinate donations of money and food for local food pantries.

They’re trying to help people like Angela Roman, who relies on SNAP.

“This is just a sad situation, because they're not thinking of us as a whole,” Roman said. “They're not thinking of the children. They're not thinking about how long-term this is going to affect a lot of people in our community.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said there are more than 30,000 people in his city who rely on SNAP.

“We have 25 food pantries in neighborhoods across New Haven, and they'll be on the front lines of this effort,” Elicker said. “It's going to be hard, because they have to scale up, particularly as people realize what is happening and that all of a sudden, their cards are not working.”

The state has more than 360,000 residents who rely on SNAP.