Facing food insecurity? Here are resources that can help CT, Long Island residents

If you or someone you know is struggling to access food — whether for the first time or on an ongoing basis — there are local programs that can help.

WSHU has compiled information on food banks, pantries, and community organizations across Connecticut and Long Island that provide meals and groceries to individuals and families in need. Some of these groups also offer opportunities to donate or volunteer to support your neighbors.

While SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps) are set to stop, assistance remains available through local food programs and state resources

Connecticut:

From Connecticut Foodshare:

As our state is approaching unprecedented times, we at Connecticut Foodshare are working diligently to make sure our community partners have enough food on hand for the people coming to our mobile sites and partner pantries.

With this being said, we do want it to be known that neither of our facilities in Bridgeport or Wallingford will be distributing food directly to community members. We are hoping with your help to streamline this process and direct people to the correct resources if asked.

We ask that any person calling your offices be directed to call 211 or 800-203-1234, or visit 211ct.org to find their local food pantry. This is the most efficient way to ensure individuals are being connected to community-level, long-term support.

They can also go to ctfoodshare.org/find-food to view a map and lists of mobile food pantries near them.

For the easiest access, please direct them to text FOODSHARE to 85511. They will then be prompted to enter the first 3 letters of the town they want to go to, and dates/times and locations of their local mobile pantry will appear.

Fairfield Offers Resources and Support During SNAP Funding Uncertainty

The Town of Fairfield’s Human and Social Services Department, Operation Hope, and the Fairfield Housing Authority know that many families may be feeling uncertain about how the federal government shutdown could affect SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

The community is standing together to offer support, care, and access to food and other resources for anyone who needs them. The goal is to ensure that every family in Fairfield feels supported and cared for during this challenging time.

What You Need to Know

SNAP benefits already loaded on your EBT card will remain available through November. If the shutdown continues, November benefits may not be issued. Cash benefits (TFA, SAGA, State Supplemental, Refugee Cash) will continue to be accessible on EBT cards. Stay updated: Visit ct.gov/dss

If Your SNAP Benefits Are Stopped

If your SNAP benefits are paused or stopped, you do not have to navigate this alone.

Here’s what to do:



Call Fairfield Social Services at 203-256-3170 for help accessing emergency support and connecting to available resources. Reach out to Operation Hope for information on accessing its food pantry and community kitchen.

Operation Hope

636 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Phone: 203-292-5588

Pantry Hours:



Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m.

(Fairfield residents can visit twice per month.)

Community Kitchen:

50 Nichols St., Fairfield



Lunch and Dinner: Monday through Friday

Updates and Support

How to Help Your Neighbors in Need

Fairfield Social Services is collecting Stop & Shop and ShopRite grocery gift cards, as well as monetary donations by check, which will be used to purchase additional grocery cards.

Checks should be made payable to “Fairfield Social Services” and can be dropped off or mailed to: Fairfield Social Services 100 Mona Terrace Fairfield, CT 06824 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To make a food or financial donation, visit Operation Hope’s donation page

Additional Food Resources

Fairfield Public Schools Free and Reduced Lunch Program Find FAQs and applications here

Filling in the Blanks Meal Program www.fillingintheblanks.org/register-for-meals

Connecticut Foodshare www.ctfoodshare.org

Medicare Healthy Food Card

Some Medicare Advantage plans offer a grocery allowance or food card to help with food costs. Check your plan or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to see if you qualify.

Need help immediately? Visit www.211ct.org or call 2-1-1 for 24/7 assistance with food, housing, and other services statewide.

Local Food Pantries

Nourish 2200 North Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Wednesdays, 2 to 6 p.m. Baby items require a birth certificate. Phone: 203-335-3107

Black Rock Food Pantry 2676 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Saturdays, 9 to 11 a.m. (Once a month for a three-day supply of food.) Phone: 203-610-1222

Thomas Merton Center – Eat Smart Marketplace Food Pantry 1406 State Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Soup Kitchen:

Breakfast: Monday through Friday, 9 to 10 a.m.

Lunch: Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 203-367-9036

Brooklawn SDA Church Food Pantry 250 Brooklawn Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 Tuesdays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Bring your own bag.) Phone: 203-333-2876

Calvary SDA 827 Trumbull Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605 Thursdays, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sundays, 12 noon to 1 p.m. Phone: 203-374-4533

Long Island

Nassau County directs people to find a food pantry through one of the two major food banks, Island Harvest and Long Island Cares.

Food pantries in Suffolk County

https://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Social-Services

Have a resource to add? Submit it below.